8 Rural Electrification Board officials sent to jail in sedition case

Court

BSS
21 October, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

8 Rural Electrification Board officials sent to jail in sedition case

BSS
21 October, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:59 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today sent eight officials of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) to jail in a sedition case.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case today produced the accused before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court after ending their remand and applying for jail custody till the end of the investigation.

After hearing both sides, the court's Magistrate Ragib Noor ordered to send them to jail rejecting the bail petitions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accused who were sent to jail are – Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Munshiganj Palli Bidyut Samity Rajon Kumar Das, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Nabinagar-Brahman Baria Palli Bidyut Samity Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, DGM of Cumilla Dipok Kumar Singh, DGM of Sripur zone of Magura Md Rahat, AGM of Netrakona Monir Hossain, Belal Hossain of Sirajganj Palli Bidyut Samity-2, DGM of Luxmipur Palli Bidyut Samity Ali Hasan Md Ariful Islam and AGM (IT) of Brahman Baria Palli Bidyut Samity SK Sakil hmed.    

Director Admin (Legal Wing) of the REB headquarters Arshad Hossain lodged a sedition case with Khilkhet thana on 17 October under the cyber security act over their alleged involvement in creating anarchy and unrest in the energy sector.

The REB authorities alleged that a section of its officials in connivance with each other and at the instigation of cohorts of the ousted Awami League government hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the emergency service of the power sector since 28 January.

They were also engaged in various destructive and sabotage acts under the supervision of local and foreign vested quarters, the FIR of the case said.

The ill-motive was a part of their conspiracy to destabilise the interim government formed after the student-led mass upsurge in July-August, it added.

Ulterior motive of the subversive activities was to defame the interim government by tarnishing the image of the REB and damage the power sector which is equal to sedition against the country, the FIR said.

Top News

Rural Electrification Board (REB) / court / power sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

5m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

15m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos