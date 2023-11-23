75 BNP men jailed in 2013 sabotage case

Court

UNB
23 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

75 BNP men jailed in 2013 sabotage case

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the verdict on Thursday.

UNB
23 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 09:04 pm
People often lose trust in the judiciary because of the long time it takes to process a case in Bangladeshi courts. Photo: Collected
People often lose trust in the judiciary because of the long time it takes to process a case in Bangladeshi courts. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sentenced 75 BNP leaders and activists, including former Jubo Dal general secretary SM Jahangir, to two and a half years in jail in a case filed on charges of sabotage in 2013.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the verdict on Thursday (23 November).

Defence lawyer Syed Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter to UNB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

SM Jahangir, Shahabuddin Sagar and Shah Alam were produced before the court from jail during the pronouncement of the verdict. 

The court issued arrest warrants against the other 72 people as they have been absconding.

The other convicts include the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, Nasim, Apu, Ashraf, Mamun, Aminul, Ehsan, Ripon, Shahadat Hossain, Alamgir, Mokhlesur, Shahidul Islam, Masud, Khorshed Ali, Shafiqul Islam and others.

The court also acquitted Ashraf and Monir Hossain as they were not found guilty in the case.

Police filed the case with Uttara East Police Station in November 2013.  After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against 77 people.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam sentenced nine people, including former Chhatra Dal president and former swechchhasebak dal general secretary Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewel, to 39 months in jail in a case filed over arson and attack on police.

The judge also imposed a fine of Tk5,000 on each of them and, in default of which, they will have to serve another four months in jail.

According to the case statement, on 3 November 2013, BNP and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists set fire to a private car parked on the road during a rally in front of Hotel Plaza on VIP Road in Paltan.

When the police tried to douse the fire, the accused attacked them with bricks, iron rods and hockey sticks.

Later, Paltan police filed the case against in this regard.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / sabotage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

12h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

12h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1h | TBS World
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

23m | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

2h | TBS Economy
How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

7h | TBS World