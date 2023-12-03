7 Jan polls taking place by the will of Allah: HC says on petition challenging election schedule

A High Court bench has said the upcoming national polls slated for 7 January are taking place by the will of Allah.

"Everything happens by the will of Allah and the national elections will be held as per His will as well," the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during the hearing of a writ petition challenging the Election Commission's legality of the polls schedule announcement.

They also said the election schedule was settled by the Supreme Court.

"We will look into the matter in accordance with the law as the content of the writ petition is connected to constitutional issues," said Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam.

The HC bench set 2:00pm tomorrow for resuming the hearing of the matter.

Stating that there's still five months more in hand for holding the national polls under Article 123 (4) of the constitution, writ petitioner Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond alleged that the Election Commission is trying to hold the polls hastily.

He told the HC bench that many independent candidates could not submit nomination papers to contest the elections due to time constraints.

Advocate Eunus also said the size of the cabinet has not been reduced even though the polls-time government is supposed to be smaller under the Appellate Division's directives in the verdict of caretaker government-related cases.