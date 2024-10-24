60 katha Rajuk plot of Sheikh Hasina, family: HC forms committee to investigate irregularities

Court

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
24 October, 2024, 01:47 pm

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The High Court has formed a three-member committee to investigate the irregularities in the allocation of 60 katha plot illegally allotted in the name of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members in the Purbachal New City project of the Capital Development Authority (Rajuk).

The court also ordered the investigation committee to investigate all types of illegal allotments of plots in any project of Rajuk.

The committee is headed by former High Court judge Miftah Uddin Choudhury and has been asked to submit its report within four months.

The High Court bench led by Justice Fatema Najib gave this order after hearing a writ in this regard today (24 October).

Earlier on 10 September, 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court filed a writ with the High Court seeking instructions to cancel all illegal allocations of Rajuk in the name of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members, including the cancellation of the allotment of 60 katha plot in the Purbachal New Town project of the Capital Development Authority (Rajuk).

The writ also sought action against those involved in these illegal allocations and the beneficiaries under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act. Besides, instructions were sought to form a 3-member committee headed by a former judge of the High Court division to investigate these allocations.

The writ was filed by lawyers Md Rezaul Islam, Al Reza, Md Amir, Md Golam Kibria, Mohammad Harun, Md Belayet Hossain Soja, Kamrul Islam Reagan, Hasan Mahmud Khan, Shahinur Rahman Shaheen and Md. Zillur Rahman.

