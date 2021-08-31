6 to walk the gallows for killing Xulhaz-Tonoy 

A Dhaka Court today sentenced six people, including sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haq, to death for the murder of former USAID official Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

The convicts sentenced to death were Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia, Mozammel Hossain alias Simon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, Asadullah, and Akram Hossain.

Besides, accused Sabbirul Haq Chowdhury and Mawlana Junayed Ahmed have been acquitted as the charges against them have not been proved.

Miscreants hacked Xulhaz and Tonoy to death at Xulhaz's Lake Circus Road house under Kalabagan Police Station on 25 April 2016.

Xulhaz's elder brother Minhaj Mannan later filed the murder case with Kalabagan Police Station.

Investigation officer (IO) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) Unit Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam on 12 May 2019, filed charge-sheet in the case against 12 militants of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The accused were- sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haq, Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Haq Chowdhury, Mawlana Junayed Ahmed, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.