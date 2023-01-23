6 sentenced to death for war crimes in Mymensingh

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Monday sentenced six people to death for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh's Trishal during the Liberation War in 1971.

The tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam gave the verdict today after they were found to be involved in murder, abduction, plunder and other inhumane acts.

The accused are Mokhleshur Rahman Mukul, Shamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir, Sultan Mahmud Fakir, Naqib Hossain Adil Sarkar and Saidur Rahman Ratan. All of them are absconding.

The investigation Agency of the Tribunal launched a probe against them in 2016, framing case charges in early 2019.