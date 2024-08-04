6 including Rizvi, Parwar sent to jail in Setu Bhaban vandalism case

A Dhaka court today (4 August) sent six leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to jail in a case lodged over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban in the capital's Banani area on fire on 18 July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after their three-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe.

he six accused are BNP senior joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, its Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, Publicity Affairs Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Dhaka North City Unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, BNP's Bagerhat District Convener MA Salam and Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar.

The same court on 1 August placed the six accused on a three-day remand each in the case.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.

