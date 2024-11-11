55 banned BCL men sent to jail in separate cases

BSS
11 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:16 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Two separate courts today sent 55 leaders and activists of banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to jail in two cases filed with capital's Paltan and Shahbagh Police Stations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sanaullah sent 42 accused to jail in the case filed with Paltan Police Station, while Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman sent another 13 to jail in the case filed with Shahbagh Police Station.

The courts passed the order as police produced the 55 men before the courts and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till completion of the probe.

Police arrested these 55 accused under the Special Powers Act while they were trying to bring out processions in Gulistan and Purana Paltan areas on 10 November.

