5 jailed unto death for crimes against humanity during Liberation War

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 12:55 pm

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh today sentenced Khandkar Golam Sabbir Ahmed, along with 4 others to jail unto death for committing crimes against humanity including murder and genocide during the Liberation War in 1971.

The three-member International Criminal Tribunal, headed by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Md Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Monday (20 February).

On 19 May, 2015, Rahima Khatun, the wife of martyred freedom fighter Abdur Rahman of Mymensingh's Trishal filed a case against eight people accusing them of arson, looting, abduction, detention, torture and murder during the Liberation War in 1971. 

Six of them were arrested. Three died. They are - Jatiya Party former member of Parliament MA Abdul Hannan, his son Md Rafiq Sajjad, 62,  and Mizanur Rahman Mintu 63. Arrested and in prison are Md Hormuz Ali, 73, Md Abdus Sattar, 61, and Khandaker Ghulam Rabbani, 63.

Two other accused were absconding. They are - Dr Khandkar Golam Sabbir Ahmad, 69, and Md Fakhruzzaman, 61.

On 11 July, 2016, the investigative agency of the International Criminal Tribunal concluded its investigation into the allegations.  A Mymensingh court later accepted the statement and ordered it to be sent to the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka.

