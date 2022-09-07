5 sent to gallows for raping teenager in Khulna

Court

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

5 sent to gallows for raping teenager in Khulna

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Khulna court has awarded death sentences to five people in a case of gang raping a 15-year-old girl in Khalishpur of Khulna.

Judge Abdus Salam of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 handed down the verdict on Tuesday (7 September).

The court also fined each of them TK20,000.

The convicts are Ali Akbar alias Ridoy, Mehedi Hasan alias Ibu, Sohel, Abdullah, and Abid Hasan alias Mohon.

Among them, Ali Akbar and Mehedi Hasan were present in court while Sohel, Abdullah, and Abid Hasan are absconding.

The State Public Prosecutor (SPP), Advocate Farid Ahmed, confirmed the matter.

Farid Ahmed said, "The girl went near the tubewell of Bihari Camp No 1 in Khalishpur around 7 pm on 23 March 2011. Mohon took her out of the camp while offering to buy her something. Later, Ali Akbar abducted her on a motorcycle and took her to a banana plantation in the Charerhat area, where five people raped her in turn.

Later that night, they brought the girl home in a bloody state.

"The victim's mother filed a gang rape case at Khalishpur police station on 24 March 2011 over the incident. Kazi Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector (SI) of Khalishpur police station, presented the charge sheet to the court, accusing the five people on 20 June of the same year," he added.

PP Farid Ahmed said, "Accused Ali Akbar and Mohan have given a confessional statement under Section 164. Besides, there were a total of 17 witnesses in this case, of whom 12 testified in court."

Bangladesh / Top News

Rape case / Khulna court / death sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

3h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

5h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

31m | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

2h | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 