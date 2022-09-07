5 sent to gallows for raping teenager in Khulna

A Khulna court has awarded death sentences to five people in a case of gang raping a 15-year-old girl in Khalishpur of Khulna.

Judge Abdus Salam of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 handed down the verdict on Tuesday (7 September).

The court also fined each of them TK20,000.

The convicts are Ali Akbar alias Ridoy, Mehedi Hasan alias Ibu, Sohel, Abdullah, and Abid Hasan alias Mohon.

Among them, Ali Akbar and Mehedi Hasan were present in court while Sohel, Abdullah, and Abid Hasan are absconding.

The State Public Prosecutor (SPP), Advocate Farid Ahmed, confirmed the matter.

Farid Ahmed said, "The girl went near the tubewell of Bihari Camp No 1 in Khalishpur around 7 pm on 23 March 2011. Mohon took her out of the camp while offering to buy her something. Later, Ali Akbar abducted her on a motorcycle and took her to a banana plantation in the Charerhat area, where five people raped her in turn.

Later that night, they brought the girl home in a bloody state.

"The victim's mother filed a gang rape case at Khalishpur police station on 24 March 2011 over the incident. Kazi Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector (SI) of Khalishpur police station, presented the charge sheet to the court, accusing the five people on 20 June of the same year," he added.

PP Farid Ahmed said, "Accused Ali Akbar and Mohan have given a confessional statement under Section 164. Besides, there were a total of 17 witnesses in this case, of whom 12 testified in court."