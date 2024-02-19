5 to die for murder in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court on Monday sentenced five to death with a fine of Tk50, 000 each in a case over the killing of a man in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district around 14 years back.

Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Court Judge Md Nurul Islam passed the order in the presence of four out of the five convicts, said the court's public prosecutor Nependranath Mandal.

The convicts are Sahida Begum, her son Rabbani, Mozaffar Hossain, Amina Begum and her son Rafiul Islam, hailing from Koktara village of the upazila.

All the convicts except Amina were on the dock during the delivery of the judgement.

The court also acquitted four people as the allegations brought against them were not found to be true.

According to the case statement, all the nine accused-equipped with lethal arms attacked neighbour Abu Taher over previous enmity on March 25, 2010, leaving him injured.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital after a few days of the attack.

Later, the deceased's father Abu Hossain filed a case accusing nine people with the Panchbibi Police Station.