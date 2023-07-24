5 to die for killing jute mill worker after rape in Faridpur

A Faridpur court on Monday sentenced five people to death for killing a jute mill worker after rape in 2019.

The condemned convicts are—Chunnu Shikdar, Nazmul Hossain, Islam Mir, Atier Molla and Nasir Khan Nayon of Madhukhali upazila.

Faridpur Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Hafizur Rahman handed down the punishment.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, Chunnu, a human hauler driver, took Kajol Rekha Kajoli, 32, a worker of Rajdharpur Pride Jute Mill in Madhukhali upazila, to a banana orchard at Rajdharpur when she was returning to her home around 11:30 pm after completing overtime duty on October 15, 2019.

The four other convicts saw them and they also violated the woman in turns.

Later, they strangled the woman to death with a scarf and fled the scene.

On the following day, police recovered the body from the spot.

Kallyani Biswas, mother of Kajol filed a case with Madhukhali Police Station.

On December 31, 2019, police submitted chargesheet against five people.

