5 activists of banned Chhatra League on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court today (31 October) placed five activists of the banned political organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League on three-day remand each in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The five remanded accused are Md Saker Hossain, 38, Rifat Sheikh, 22, Akram Hossain Badal, 45, Nurjahan Akter Sriti, 35, and Sadia Afrin, 23.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in the case filed with the capital's Paltan Police Station.

According to the case documents, a group of 30-40 Chhtra League activists brought out a sudden procession in front of Awami League central office in Gulistan at around 8.45 am on October 29. Police at the time detained five from the scene.

Paltan Police Station inspector Qazi Nasirul Amin later filed the case against them.