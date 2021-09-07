4th extension of Khaleda's jail term suspension awaits PM’s approval: Anisul 

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 07:00 pm

File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS
File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS

The fourth extension of the suspended prison sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is now waiting for approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The former prime minister has been enjoying jail term suspension since 25 March of 2020. The third six-month jail term suspension is going to end on 24 September.

Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in two corruption cases, was temporarily released by the government by an executive order considering her age and on humanitarian grounds last year amid the coronavirus epidemic.

"As Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension is going to end on 24 September, her family applied last week to the home ministry seeking another extension. Later on, home ministry sent it to us. Today we have sent our opinion to home ministry," Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

When asked about the ministry's recommendation, the minister said, "I can't disclose anything now, as the appeal is awaiting final approval from the prime minister."

Khaleda's family requested permission to take her abroad for treatment this time as well.

On 11 April this year, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April. She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May. Khaleda Zia returned home from the hospital on 19 June after 53 days of treatment for Covid and other physical complications.

In a press briefing then, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the health condition of Khaleda Zia was still of concern as her kidney and liver were not functioning well.

The BNP chief landed in jail on 8 February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Later on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. 

Meanwhile, in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years after a special court convicted her on 27 October 2019.

Khaleda Zia has at least 36 cases ongoing against her including the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

