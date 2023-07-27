42 eminent citizens seek ban on all political programmes by Jamaat

Court

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 05:00 pm

The Chamber Court accepted the petitions and sent them to the full bench of the Appellate Division, fixing 31 July for the hearing

Forty-two eminent citizens of the country have filed a petition in the Appellate Division seeking a ban on all political programmes by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including processions and gatherings, till the issue of the party's registration is settled.

Barrister Tania Amir, who heard the petition in court on Thursday (27 July), said, "We have filed two petitions against Jamaat. One was filed (on 26 June) after the party demanded getting its registration back through a political programme after being cancelled by  the court, which amounts to 'contempt of court'.

"Another petition has been filed seeking a ban on holding all kinds of political programmes under the banner of Jamaat or using its symbols," she said.

The Chamber Court accepted the petitions and sent them to the full bench of the Appellate Division, fixing 31 July for the hearing, she further said.

The eminent citizens, including Shyamoli Nasreen, Muntasir Mamun, Shahriar Kabir, Shaon Mahmud, Rafiqunnabi, Mahfuza Khanam, Abul Hashem, Tanveer Mokammel, among others, signed the petition on Thursday (27 July).

