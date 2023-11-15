30 BNP-Jamaat men jailed for carrying out subversive activities

Court

BSS
15 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 05:17 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced 30 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to three-year imprisonment in a case lodged for carrying out subversive activities in 2013.
 
Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Syed Masfikul Islam pronounced the judgment in absence of the convicts.
 
Of the 30 convicts, 27 were arrested earlier. But they went into hiding after coming out of jail on bail. The other three were at large from the very beginning, Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Bokul told BSS.
 
The convicts are- Minhajuddin Mollah, Shafikul Islam, Shahjalal, Amanul Islam Aman, Md Rakib, Alauddin, Ashikur Rahman, Mahmudul Islam, Shahidul Islam Shahid, Fazal Ahmed, Afsar, Rezaul Karim Jewel, Khorshed Alam, Eunus Kahn, Md Noyon, Shahidul Islam, Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Hasibur Rahman, Asaduzzaman Titu, Eusuf Hossain, Shahnewaj Hawlader, Jahangir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Muslemuddin, Amjad Hossain Tutul, Md Rakib, Mohammad Ali Pathan, Ariful Haque Sumon, Saiful Islam and Mahmudul Mukul.
 
According to the case documents, the accused on 1 April 2013, brought out a procession in Shikultola area of Savar on Dhaka-Aricha Highway.
 
They vandalised a couple of vehicles and torched a bus. Police filed the case over the incident. Charge-sheet was filed on 29 June 2023, and seven witnesses were examined by the court on different hearing dates.

