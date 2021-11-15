3 Sonali Bank officials get 31-year in jail in fraud case

A Noakhali court has sentenced three Sonali Bank officials of Sonagazi branch to 31 years in prison each on charges of deception, fraudulence and embezzlement.

The district judge court also fined each of the accused Tk28 lakh while handing down the verdict today in presence of the officials.

The accused are Md Rahim Ullah Khandaker, manager of Sonagazi branch; Md Abul Kalam, second official of the branch; and Md Mizanur Rahman, assistant officer of the bank.

According to sources at the court, the three officials embezzled more than Tk19.36 lakh in collusion by duplicating clients' signatures between 2 October 2011 and 13 August 2012.

Nurul Islam Sarkar, assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission in Noakhali, filed a case against the three officials with Sonagazi Police Station in 2014.

