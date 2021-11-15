3 Sonali Bank officials get 31-year in jail in fraud case

Court

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:55 pm

Related News

3 Sonali Bank officials get 31-year in jail in fraud case

The court also fined each of the accused Tk28 lakh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
3 Sonali Bank officials get 31-year in jail in fraud case

A Noakhali court has sentenced three Sonali Bank officials of Sonagazi branch to 31 years in prison each on charges of deception, fraudulence and embezzlement. 

The district judge court also fined each of the accused Tk28 lakh while handing down the verdict today in presence of the officials. 

The accused are Md Rahim Ullah Khandaker, manager of Sonagazi branch; Md Abul Kalam, second official of the branch; and Md Mizanur Rahman, assistant officer of the bank. 

According to sources at the court, the three officials embezzled more than Tk19.36 lakh in collusion by duplicating clients' signatures between 2 October 2011 and 13 August 2012. 

Nurul Islam Sarkar, assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission in Noakhali, filed a case against the three officials with Sonagazi Police Station in 2014. 
 

Top News

Sonali Bank / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

2h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

7h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

7h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records