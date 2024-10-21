3 sentenced to death for killing of Army personnel in Narayanganj

Court

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:00 pm

Representational image: Bar and Bench
Representational image: Bar and Bench

A Narayanganj court has sentenced three men to death for the killing of Shahin Alam, an army personnel, who was stabbed to death by muggers in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

Abu Shameem Azad of the Narayanganj District and Sessions Court delivered the verdict today (21 October) in the presence of two of the accused.

The convicted individuals are Jibon, son of Ali Hossain from the CI Khola area of Siddhirganj, Sumon Mia, son of Shawkat Ali from Mizmizi Batanpara, and Jummon Mia, son of Aslam Mia from the same area. 

Among the accused, Sumon Mia is still in hiding. 

Advocate Salah Uddin Bhuiyan Sabuj, the lawyer for the plaintiff, said, "On the night of 15 January 2022, Shahin Alam, who was serving in the army in Patuakhali, was on his way home to Chandpur on a seven-day leave. On his way, he planned to stay overnight at his friend Farhan Habib's house in the Hirajhil area of Siddhirganj."

"While passing through the Mouchak area, muggers intercepted him and attempted to snatch his wallet and mobile phone. When he resisted, they stabbed him and fled the scene," he added. 

Shahin was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where the attending doctor pronounced him dead. 

Following the incident, Shahin's elder brother, Saiful Islam, filed a case. 
After the testimonies of 14 witnesses, the court sentenced the three to death, the lawyer said.

Saiful Islam, the victim's elder brother, expressed satisfaction with the verdict and said, "I am pleased with the judgement. I hope the verdict is executed swiftly, and the fugitive accused is arrested soon."

Bangladesh / Crime

killing / Narayanganj

