3 remanded over student-trader clash in New Market

A Dhaka court on Friday placed three persons on a three-day remand each in two separate cases lodged over recent deadly clash between the students of Dhaka College and traders of New Market area in the capital.

The three remanded accused are Dhaka College students Siam, Bappy and Sojib.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order as police produced Siam before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in a case lodged over killing of courier-service employee Nahid.

The defence however, pleaded to scrap the remand plea and allow the accused bail. After hearing both the sides, the court placed Siam on three days remand.

Police also produced Bappi and Sojib before the same court in a case lodged over obstructing the law enforcers to conduct their duty and pleaded to place the duo on seven days remand. The defence again pleaded to scrap the remand plea and allow the accused bail. After hearing both the sides, the court placed Siam on a three-day remand.

A clash ensued between Dhaka College Students and traders in the capital's New Market area on the night of 18 April. They again locked into battle the next day, resulting in deaths of two.