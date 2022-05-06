3 remanded over student-trader clash in New Market

Court

BSS
06 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

3 remanded over student-trader clash in New Market

BSS
06 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 06:16 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court on Friday placed three persons on a three-day remand each in two separate cases lodged over recent deadly clash between the students of Dhaka College and traders of New Market area in the capital.

The three remanded accused are Dhaka College students Siam, Bappy and Sojib.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order as police produced Siam before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in a case lodged over killing of courier-service employee Nahid.

The defence however, pleaded to scrap the remand plea and allow the accused bail. After hearing both the sides, the court placed Siam on three days remand.

Police also produced Bappi and Sojib before the same court in a case lodged over obstructing the law enforcers to conduct their duty and pleaded to place the duo on seven days remand. The defence again pleaded to scrap the remand plea and allow the accused bail. After hearing both the sides, the court placed Siam on a three-day remand.

A clash ensued between Dhaka College Students and traders in the capital's New Market area on the night of 18 April. They again locked into battle the next day, resulting in deaths of two.

Top News

New Market clash / Dhaka College / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

9h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

11h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

8h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

8h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

21h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes