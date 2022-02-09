3 Nurjahan Group officials sentenced to 5 months of civil prison on loan default charges

Court

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

3 Nurjahan Group officials sentenced to 5 months of civil prison on loan default charges

They owe Janata Bank more than Tk325 crore

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 10:37 pm
3 Nurjahan Group officials sentenced to 5 months of civil prison on loan default charges

A Chattogram court has sentenced three officials of Nurjahan Group, a Chattogram-based conglomerate, to five months of civil prison on loan default charges. 

Chattogram Finance and Credit Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman issued the order Wednesday in a case filed by Janata Bank against a defaulted loan of more than Tk325 crore.

The three officials are Chairman and Managing Director of the group Zahir Ahammed, Director Tipu Sultan and Farhad Monwar.

According to the case dockets, Janata Bank's Laldighi branch filed a case against the debtors in the Chattogram Finance and Credit Court on 6 August 2019. The court granted the defendants a five-month detention order on Wednesday after the plaintiff bank applied for an arrest warrant against them.

Earlier in 2013, Janata Bank's Laldighi branch had filed a case against Jasmir Vegetable Oils Limited, a subsidiary of Nurjahan Group, for a debt of more than Tk325 crore. The case was decided on 17 February 2019 in favour of the bank.

Janata Bank authorities filed the current case in August 2019 for non-payment of the same amount within 60 days of the verdict. The bank reportedly had no property mortgage against the loan. The court, therefore, issued a direct arrest and civil detention order against the Nurjahan Group officials as per the provisions of section 34(10) of the Money Lending Court Act.

At the same time, the court ordered the issuance of warrants against the defendants.

Top News

nurjahan group / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

10h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

9h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

5h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

6h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'