3 BNP leaders get bail in two cases filed over attack on CJ's residence

A Dhaka court has granted bail to BNP Vice Chairmen Zainul Abedin and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and Joint Secretary General Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon in two separate cases filed with Ramna police station on charges of attack and vandalism on the chief justice's residence as well as sabotage.

On Thursday (23 November), they surrendered and applied for bail in the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Judge Asaduzzaman after their earlier bail in the cases granted by the High Court expired, Mahbub Uddin Khokon confirmed to The Business Standard.

After hearing their plea, the court granted them bail on a surety of Tk20,000 till the next date of hearing on 28 January 2024.

Earlier on 7 November, the High Court granted three weeks' anticipatory bail to the three accused lawyers in the cases regarding the attack on the official residence of the chief justice during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October.

At the time, the court also asked the lawyers to surrender before the judicial court on expiry of anticipatory bail and mentioned this bail order cannot be used as reference in the case of anticipatory bail of other accused.

Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was sent to jail on 29 October in one of the cases.

According to the statement of the case, BNP leaders-activists attacked and vandalised the residence of the Chief Justice around 1pm on 28 October.