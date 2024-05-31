3 accused in Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim murder case placed on 5-day fresh remand

Court

BSS
31 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
31 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

The arrestees - Shimul and Mostafiz on the left and the woman on the right- being taken to court by DB officials. File photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar
The arrestees - Shimul and Mostafiz on the left and the woman on the right- being taken to court by DB officials. File photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar

A Dhaka court today (31 May) placed three accused on a five-day fresh remand in a case lodged over the murder of Awami League lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar in India's Kolkata.

The three accused are Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shimul Bhuiyan and Silisti Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order as police produced the trio before the court after end of their eight-day remand in the case and pleaded to place them on eight-day remand afresh.

Earlier on 24 May, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi placed them on eight-day remand.

A separate court on 23 May set 4 July for submitting a probe report in the case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order, accepting first information report (FIR) in the case.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

MP Azim Murder / Remand / CMM court

