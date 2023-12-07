29 BNP leaders, activists jailed in separate sabotage cases

Two Dhaka courts on Thursday sentenced 29 leaders and activists of BNP to different terms of jail in two separate sabotage cases.

Of the two cases, 20 BNP men including its front wing Juba Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku and Swechasebak Dal general secretary Md Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel, were sentenced to three years of jail each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury handed down the judgment in the case filed with Shahjahanpur police station in 2017.

The other convicts are BNP Dhaka South city unit member secretary Rafikul Alam Majnu, Md Bhashani Chaklader, Md Mohsin, Md Hanif Hossain Babu, Md Belal Uddin, Md Tarikul Islam Jikir, Md Baten, Kazi Md Jamal, Imran Khan Emon, Md Sohagh Bhuiyan, A Salam Khan, Arifur Rahman Sujon, Sheikh Shahidullah Tipu, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Abdullah Jamal Chowdhury, Md Selim, Ahmed and Humayun Kabir Nahid.

The court sentenced the 20 convicts to a two-year jail under section 148 and 34, while one more year of jail under section 427 and 34. As both sentences will run concurrently, the convicts will have to suffer only two years behind bars.

Forty-four others were acquitted as they were not found guilty in the case.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin sentenced nine BNP men to a two-year jail each in the case filed at Gulshan police station in 2018.

They are Mehedi Bappi, Mainul Hasan alias Mishu, Shariful, Zakir Hossain, Mojibur Rahman, Mamun Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Atikur Rahman and Billal Hossain.

The judge also imposed a fine of Tk5,000 on each of them and, in default of which, they will have to serve another two months in jail.

The court also acquitted Aminul Islam as he was not found guilty in the case.