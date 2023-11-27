28 BNP men including Annie, Khokon indicted in sabotage case

File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court

A Dhaka court today framed charges in a case lodged with Paltan police station against 28 leaders and activists of the BNP, including its publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order today in presence of the accused, including Annie and Khokon.

The court also fixed 6 December to start recording the deposition of the witnesses.

Police filed the case in February, 2018, for carrying out subversive activities, including holding illegal rallies and obstructing police to conduct their duties.

A charge-sheet was filed against 28 after conducting the probe.