28 BNP men including Annie, Khokon indicted in sabotage case

Court

BSS
27 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:34 pm

Related News

The court also fixed 6 December to start recording the deposition of the witnesses

File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court

A Dhaka court today framed charges in a case lodged with Paltan police station against 28 leaders and activists of the BNP, including its publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order today in presence of the accused, including Annie and Khokon.

The court also fixed 6 December to start recording the deposition of the witnesses.

Police filed the case in February, 2018, for carrying out subversive activities, including holding illegal rallies and obstructing police to conduct their duties. 

A charge-sheet was filed against 28 after conducting the probe.

 

Top News

court / BNP Leaders / sabotage

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

