2,162 convicts now in condemned cells: Report

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 05:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 2,162 death row convicts are currently imprisoned in condemned cells across the country, according to a recent report by the prison department.

The Department of Prisons submitted a report to the High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel on Monday (27 February), following a writ filed by three death row convicts.

The inmates filed a write on 2 September 2021 challenging the legality of holding convicts in condemn cells before confirming their death sentences.

After hearing on the petition today, the High Court directed the prison department to submit a new report regarding what facilities convicts can avail in condemned cells.

The court has fixed 4 April for delivering the next order, writ petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir said.

The report on the inmates was prepared during the period till 1 November last year which said the total number of cells for those sentenced to death is 2,657. Among them, 2,512 for men and 145 for women.

There are 2,162 prisoners kept in 2,657 cells. The number of death row male prisoners is 2,099 while there are 63 female prisoners.

Dhaka division has the highest number of condemned cells. Out of 1,784 cells, currently there are 1,295 prisoners there. Whereas, Mymensingh division has the lowest number of condemned cells. There are currently only five inmates out of 54 cells in Mymensingh.

High Security Central Jail has the highest number of condemned cells among the jails across the country. A total of 951 prisoners are kept in 1,000 cells of the jail.

Although there are condemned cells but no inmates are currently staying in areas such as Tangail, Gazipur, Rajbari, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Jamalpur, Netrakona, Sherpur, Sirajganj, Jaipurhat, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh, Khagrachari, Rangamati, Bandarban, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Magura, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Patuakhali, Bhola and Jhalkathi district.

Besides, Thakurgaon and Kurigram districts do not have any condemned cells.

