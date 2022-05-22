2 Neo-JMB militants jailed for 20yrs in explosives case 

A Khulna court has sentenced two members of the banned militant outfit Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to 20 years in prison in a case filed under the Explosives Act.

The court also slapped the convicts, Nur Mohammad Anik of Manikganj and Mojahedul Islam Rafi of Bogra – former students of Khulna University, with a fine of Tk1 lakh each.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment, the verdict added.

The two were present at the court as Judge SM Ashikur Rahman of Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgement at around 12pm on Sunday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard Public Prosecutor Sabbir Ahmed said, "There are other cases filed against Rafi and Anik. In court, they had also admitted to bombing several places."

According to the case statement, police carried out a raid at a house in the Sonadanga area of Khulna acting on a tip-off on 25 January, 2020.

They detained Anik and Rafi and seized a huge quantity of chemicals and several remote controls found in their possession.

The two later confessed to being Neo-JMB members during interrogation.

Sub-Inspector Rohit Kumar Biswas filed a case under the Explosives Act against the duo on the same day.

Police pressed charges against Rafi and Anik on 22 August, 2020.

