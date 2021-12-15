2 Japanese kids to stay with their mother till 3 Jan: SC

The Supreme Court has ordered that the two daughters of Bangladeshi Imran Sharif and Japanese citizen Dr Eriko Nakano will stay with their mother till 3 January.

However, father Imran Sharif will be able to meet the children freely at any time between 9am and 9pm. Besides, there will be no obstacle for the children to go to school at this time.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Wednesday.

The order came following an appeal filed by Eriko against the High Court order giving the father custody of the two children.

Advocate Ahsanul Karim accompanied by Advocate Shishir Monir represented the mother. Lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze represented the father.

Earlier on Sunday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court had directed the two daughters to stay at their mother's house in Gulshan for two days. According to the order, the kids were supposed to stay with their mother from 10pm that day.

However, they were not handed over to her.

Eriko's lawyer brought the matter to the Appellate Division's notice on Monday.

On the same day, the Appellate Division summoned the father along with his daughters.

After 11am that day, the father appeared before the Appellate Division with his two daughters. After that, the bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain called the two girls to the chambers.

After talking with them for about half an hour, their parents were also called to the judge's chambers. After talking to the parents, the judges sat down with the lawyers of both sides.

Then the court ordered to hand over the daughters to the mother on Monday night and commented that the father was in contempt of the court by disobeying the order of the apex court.

Earlier on 21 November, the High Court in its order had said the daughters will live with their father in Bangladesh.

The court in its order had also said Eriko will be allowed to live with her daughters thrice a year and 10 days on each visit exclusively and Imran Sharif will bear the expenses of her visits.

The High Court division bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

The court said the mother will be able to meet her children at any other time at her own expense. The father will have to arrange a virtual meeting of the mother and her two daughters twice on every holiday.

Apart from these, Imran Sharif will have to give Tk10 lakh to his estranged wife within next seven days as cost of her recent visits to Bangladesh.

From Japan to Bangladesh

Imran and Japanese doctor Erico — parents to three daughters — were married on 11 July 2008 under Japanese law.

According to Erico's lawyer, Imran filed for divorce on 18 January 2021 but failed to appear before the court on the scheduled hearing date.

Three days later, he picked up two of his daughters - Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9 - from their school bus stop in Tokyo and took them to a rented house without Erico's consent. On 21 February, he came to Bangladesh with the girls.

Meanwhile, on 31 May, a court in Tokyo had handed over custody of the two daughters to Eriko.

Erico followed Imran to Bangladesh in a few months and filed a writ petition with the HC on 18 July to get back her daughters.