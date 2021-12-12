Kids to stay with Japanese mother until 15 Dec hearing: SC

12 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered keeping two girls – ages 11 and seven – in the custody of their Japanese mother on 13 and 14 December.

The five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order upon an appeal by Nakano Eriko.

At the same time, the bench asked the mother to bring the children to the court on 15 December when the SC is expected to pass a further order.

Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, Advocate Ahsanul Karim and Advocate Shishir Monir stood for the Japanese mother while Advocate Fida M Kamal and Fauzia Karim represented the Bangladeshi father, Imran Sharif at the hearing.

On 7 December, Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko appealed against the High Court verdict that gave custody rights of the girls to their father.

The appeal was filed seeking stay on the recent HC verdict, Eriko's lawyer Shishir Monir told The Business Standard.

"The mother wants custody of the two girls," the lawyer added.

The HC, on 21 November, had directed that the two Japan-born children of Eriko and Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif will remain with their father.

But mother Eriko will be able to visit Bangladesh every three months at her convenience and spend at least ten days exclusively with her two daughters, the judgement added.

The HC said that Imran will bear all the expenses of accommodation, food, and travel, to and from Japan three times a year.

Eriko, a doctor by profession in Japan, will have to bear the expenses of staying beyond the stipulated 10 days and additional visits to Bangladesh.

