2 get life term for raping a Noakhali housewife

A court today sentenced Delwar Hossain Delu and his accomplice Ali Prakash Abu Kalam to life imprisonment in a case filed for raping a woman in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.

The court also fined them Tk50,000 each, in default of which they would have to spend three more months in jail.

Judge Joynal Abedin of Noakhali Women and Child Repression Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict in record 13 working days.

The victim, who is the plaintiff of the case, and her lawyer were satisfied over with the verdict.

Advocate Jashim Uddin Badol, representing the accused, said that he will challenge the verdict at the High Court.

According to sources, the court had earlier framed charges against the accused on 17 February.

Later on 18 August, the testimony of the plaintiff was recorded in the presence of the accused.

On 6 October 2020, the victim filed the case against Delwar and Kalam with Begumganj Model Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The case was later handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). The PBI submitted a chargesheet to the court on 15 December 2020.

Police said Delwar violated the victim several times at gun point one year ago.

According to the case statement, the victim was molested by some local miscreants of "Delwar Bahini" at Ward No 9 of Eklashpur Union on 2 September in 2020.

The incident came to light after a video of the barbaric incident went viral on the internet.

The miscreants tortured the housewife after undressing her and captured it on phone.

The video sent a shock wave throughout the country, triggering protests everywhere.

The victim filed two cases accusing nine people 33 days after the incident.

The two cases were filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act.