2 Canadian cops summoned to testify in NIKO graft case

A Dhaka court today summoned Kevin Duggan and Liyod Skuip of Royal Canadian Mounted Police to testify against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and four others in the NIKO graft case.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka (Temporary) Special Judge Court-9 issued the summon and fixed 30 October for the next testimony, after the defendants' lawyers cross-examined the plaintiff on behalf of Khaleda Zia and other accused.

Earlier on 17 September, the court allowed three foreigners, including a former FBI agent, to testify in Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and four others.

Former supervisory special agent Debra LaPrevotte Grifith of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the USA is the other person besides the Canadian Policemen, to testify before the court in the case.

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five, including Begum Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007 for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people, including Khaleda Zia on 5 May 2008.

The ACC accused them of incurring loss of more than Tk13,000 crore of state exchequer by signing that deal.