19 including BNP Joint Secretary General Sohel sentenced to 2 years in jail

A Dhaka court has sentenced 19 people including BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu to 2 years of imprisonment in a sabotage case filed with Paltan police station in 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court-14 Judge Moinul Islam gave the verdict on Wednesday (20 December).

The other convicts include former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob, Swechhasebak Dal General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, Dhaka Metropolitan BNP leader Habibur Rashid Habib, Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal Convener Khandkar Enamul Haque Enam, and BNP leaders- Moshiur Rahman Biplab, Refat Ullah and Alamgir Kabir.

One of the convicts, former Swechhasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu, died in 2020. So, he was exonerated from the case.