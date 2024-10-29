15th amendment ruling: High Court approves Fakhrul’s plea to place argument

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:30 pm

15th amendment ruling: High Court approves Fakhrul’s plea to place argument

The court sets tomorrow as the next date of hearing on the ruling that questioned the 15th amendment’s legality

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
The High Court Division of Bangladesh. File Photo: Collected
The High Court Division of Bangladesh. File Photo: Collected

The High Court has approved BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's plea to become an intervener party and place arguments on behalf of BNP during the hearing on the court's 19 August ruling, which questioned the legality of the 15th amendment to the constitution that scrapped the non-partisan caretaker government system.

The bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury granted the intervention request today (29 October), a day after Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers submitted it.

The court also set tomorrow (30 October) as the next date of hearing on the ruling on the 15th amendment's legality.

Senior lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin and Badruddoza Badal represented Fakhrul in court at today's hearing.

More to follow...

