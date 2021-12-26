13 sentenced to death for killing B’baria AL leader

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:43 pm

A Dhaka tribunal yesterday sentenced 13 people to death for the murder of Zahirul Haque, a businessman of Jagat Bazar in Brahmanbaria and local leader of Bangladesh Awami League. 

Eight other accused in the case were sentenced to life in prison.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal 1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict yesterday.

According to the case dockets, Zahirul was attacked by opponents on the way to his village from Brahmanbaria on 14 November 2016.

The accused had attacked him after barricading the CNG-run autorickshaw he was in and left him severely injured. The autorickshaw driver Golap Mia was also injured in the incident.

Later, Zahirul succumbed to his injuries at Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital at 8:30pm on the same day.

Zahirul Haque's younger brother Kabir Hossain filed a murder case with Brahmanbaria Sadar police station.

Upon investigation, police filed a charge sheet against 21 accused. Sixteen of them are now in jail and five others are absconding.

