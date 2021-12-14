13 get 10-year imprisonment over Noakhali rape case

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 03:13 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Noakhali court today sentenced ten years of rigorous imprisonment to all 13 accused of the infamous rape case of a housewife in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila in September last year that sparked huge outcry across the country. 

The court also fined Tk50,000 each, in default, they would have to serve three more months in jail.

Noakhali Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Joynal Abedin handed down the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the 13 accused.

Although the state prosecutor expressed satisfaction with the verdict, the plaintiff and the defendants' lawyers have expressed their dissatisfaction.

State Prosecutor (PP) Mamunur Rashid fixed 14 December as the day of the verdict on Monday.

Earlier in October this year, the same court sentenced two persons -- Delwar Hossain Delu and his accomplice Ali Prakash Abu Kalam -- to life imprisonment and fined them Tk50,000 each, in default, they would have to serve three more months in jail.

Following that, the victim, who is also the plaintiff of the case, and her lawyer expressed satisfaction with the verdict but defence lawyer advocate Jashim Uddin Badol said the convicts will challenge the verdict at the High Court.

The assaulted woman, 37, filed a rape case with Begumganj Model Police Station under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act against the main accused Delwar Hossain, the chief of notorious Delwar Bahini, and his accomplice Abul Kalam on 6 October 2020 - a day after the tortured woman told the National Human Rights Commission's investigation team that the main accused had raped her multiple times a year ago at gunpoint.

Earlier that day, the National Human Rights Commission's investigation team reported that the tortured woman had been raped by Delwar.

According to the case statement, some local miscreants of "Delwar Bahini" allegedly raped the victim in Eklaspur Union of Begumganj upazila on 2 September 2020. Delwar had previously raped the victim multiple times.

The miscreants also tortured the housewife after undressing her and captured video of the incident on the phone.

The incident came to light after a video of the barbaric incident went viral on social media on 4 October 2020, triggering protests throughout the country.

On 17 February this year, the court framed charges against the accused. The court, on 18 August, recorded the testimony of the plaintiff in the presence of the accused.

Earlier on 14 December 2020, the magistrate court forwarded the charge sheet to the Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

