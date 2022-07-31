11 new additional judges appointed in High Court

Eleven additional judges have been appointed for the High Court by President Mohammad Abdul Hamid today.

The appointments were announced in a circular published by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday (31 July).

According to the notice the judges' appointment will be effective from the day of taking oath and their tenure will not exceed two years.

The 11 newly judges are –

District and Sessions Judge Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Cumilla District and Sessions Judge Md Atabullah, Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath, Deputy Attorney General Md Aminul Islam, Advocate at the Supreme Court Md Ali Reza, Registrar General at the Supreme Court Md Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes, Tangail District and Sessions Judge Fahmida Quader, Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah, Advocate at the Supreme Court SM Masud Hossain Dolon, and Advocate at the Supreme Court AKM Rabiul Hasan.

