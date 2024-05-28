10 sentenced to life imprisonment in farmer's murder case in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment in the murder case of farmer Saidul in Kalaiya of Joypurhat.

Besides, each of them has been fined Tk1 lakh, with defaulters facing an additional two years of imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional District Sessions Judge Nurul Islam at Joypurhat First Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The convicts are Joynal Mandal, Mojammel Haque and Mofazzal Hossain, son of the deceased Tofiz Uddin from Aoura Kalimohor village in Kalai Upazila, Mostafa and Mosfar Ali, sons of Mofazzal Hossain, Mahfuzar and Masud, sons of Mojammel Haque, Mamunur Rashid, son of Md. Badsha, Samsuddin, son of the deceased Lashir Uddin, and Belal, son of Alamgir Hossain.

According to the case details, convicts armed with local weapons attacked Saidul and his son Shariful when they resisted the encroachment of their ancestral property in Aoura village of Kalai Upazila. At that time, Saidul and Shariful were brutally beaten with local weapons, leading to their severe injuries.

Locals rescued them and initially admitted them to the Kalai Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were transferred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Saidul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened, where he died on 14 July.

Following the incident, Abdus Samad, the deceased's father, filed a murder case at Kalai Police Station against the accused.