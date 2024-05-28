10 sentenced to life imprisonment in farmer's murder case in Joypurhat

Court

UNB
28 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

10 sentenced to life imprisonment in farmer's murder case in Joypurhat

Besides, each of them has been fined Tk1 lakh, with defaulters facing an additional two years of imprisonment

UNB
28 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:14 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Joypurhat court has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment in the murder case of farmer Saidul in Kalaiya of Joypurhat. 

Besides, each of them has been fined Tk1 lakh, with defaulters facing an additional two years of imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional District Sessions Judge Nurul Islam at Joypurhat First Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The convicts are Joynal Mandal, Mojammel Haque and Mofazzal Hossain, son of the deceased Tofiz Uddin from Aoura Kalimohor village in Kalai Upazila, Mostafa and Mosfar Ali, sons of Mofazzal Hossain,  Mahfuzar and Masud, sons of Mojammel Haque, Mamunur Rashid, son of Md. Badsha, Samsuddin, son of the deceased Lashir Uddin, and Belal, son of Alamgir Hossain.

According to the case details, convicts armed with local weapons attacked Saidul and his son Shariful when they resisted the encroachment of their ancestral property in Aoura village of Kalai Upazila. At that time, Saidul and Shariful were brutally beaten with local weapons, leading to their severe injuries.

Locals rescued them and initially admitted them to the Kalai Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were transferred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Saidul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened, where he died on 14 July.

Following the incident, Abdus Samad, the deceased's father, filed a murder case at Kalai Police Station against the accused.

Top News

farmer / joypurhat / death sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

7h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

14h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

53m | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

5h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in French Open?

Was this the end of Rafa in French Open?

6h | Videos