10 children's courts get waiting rooms with TV, books

Court

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 10:51 pm

Related News

10 children's courts get waiting rooms with TV, books

This initiative is made possible through the support of the “child-friendly courtroom” programme, funded by Unicef Bangladesh as part of the project “Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh,” being implemented by the Ministry of Law.

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 10:51 pm
Childrens Court-2. Photo: Courtesy
Childrens Court-2. Photo: Courtesy

Children facing trials now have the opportunity to engage in reading or watch television within a specially designated waiting area within the courthouses in nine districts.

Such facilities were inaugurated at ten children's courts in the districts at an event held at the Bangladesh Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital on Thursday (29 February). 

Law Minister Anisul Huq attended the programme as chief guest.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This initiative is made possible through the support of the "child-friendly courtroom" programme, funded by Unicef Bangladesh as part of the project "Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh," being implemented by the Ministry of Law.

The waiting Room. Photo: Courtesy
The waiting Room. Photo: Courtesy

At Tk3.27 crore, Unicef Bangladesh renovated the rooms in 10 children's courts in Chattogram, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Barguna, Jamalpur, Habiganj, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi.

Each district has a dedicated court to adjudicate cases involving minors who have violated the law. These courts are required to uphold a child-friendly environment, as specified by the Children Act, 2013. Under this legislation, individuals under the age of 18 are recognised as minors in legal proceedings.

Under the law ministry project, children's courts in other districts will also be facilitated with such child-friendly rooms in phases.

Bookshelf. Photo: Courtesy
Bookshelf. Photo: Courtesy

During the inaugural event, Unicef revealed that these courts are equipped with a waiting area, a probation officer's room, and a dedicated courtroom for children. In the waiting room, facilities such as drinking water and separate toilets for children are provided, along with a collection of children's books. Additionally, large-screen televisions have been installed for children to enjoy educational programmes.

Furthermore, these courts have been outfitted with essential technology to facilitate virtual trial proceedings for children.

Separate Court Room. Photo: Courtesy
Separate Court Room. Photo: Courtesy

At the event, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said Unicef believes in the use of non-institutional systems for all children in need of protection and care. 

The confinement of children in violation of the law should be considered only as a final option and for the shortest duration feasible.

During his address as the chief guest, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the newly renovated children's courts are equipped to uphold all aspects of children's rights, encompassing care, maintenance, protection, and participation. 

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that children's opinions are heard and respected.

Bangladesh / Top News

Children's court / Bangladesh / Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

12h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

5h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

14h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

2h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

4h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

2h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

3h | Videos