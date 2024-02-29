10 children's courts get waiting rooms with TV, books

Children facing trials now have the opportunity to engage in reading or watch television within a specially designated waiting area within the courthouses in nine districts.

Such facilities were inaugurated at ten children's courts in the districts at an event held at the Bangladesh Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital on Thursday (29 February).

Law Minister Anisul Huq attended the programme as chief guest.

This initiative is made possible through the support of the "child-friendly courtroom" programme, funded by Unicef Bangladesh as part of the project "Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh," being implemented by the Ministry of Law.

The waiting Room. Photo: Courtesy

At Tk3.27 crore, Unicef Bangladesh renovated the rooms in 10 children's courts in Chattogram, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Barguna, Jamalpur, Habiganj, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi.

Each district has a dedicated court to adjudicate cases involving minors who have violated the law. These courts are required to uphold a child-friendly environment, as specified by the Children Act, 2013. Under this legislation, individuals under the age of 18 are recognised as minors in legal proceedings.

Under the law ministry project, children's courts in other districts will also be facilitated with such child-friendly rooms in phases.

Bookshelf. Photo: Courtesy

During the inaugural event, Unicef revealed that these courts are equipped with a waiting area, a probation officer's room, and a dedicated courtroom for children. In the waiting room, facilities such as drinking water and separate toilets for children are provided, along with a collection of children's books. Additionally, large-screen televisions have been installed for children to enjoy educational programmes.

Furthermore, these courts have been outfitted with essential technology to facilitate virtual trial proceedings for children.

Separate Court Room. Photo: Courtesy

At the event, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said Unicef believes in the use of non-institutional systems for all children in need of protection and care.

The confinement of children in violation of the law should be considered only as a final option and for the shortest duration feasible.

During his address as the chief guest, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the newly renovated children's courts are equipped to uphold all aspects of children's rights, encompassing care, maintenance, protection, and participation.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that children's opinions are heard and respected.