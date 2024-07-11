Court scraps bail plea of four in PSC question leak case  

Bangladesh

BSS
11 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Court scraps bail plea of four in PSC question leak case  

BSS
11 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 07:09 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Dhaka court today (11 July) rejected the bail petitions of four accused including Syed Abed Ali, former driver of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in a case lodged over the leaking of question papers of different PSC exams.

The other three accused, whose bail pleas were rejected, are Khalilur Rahman, Abu Solaiman Md Sohel and Liton Sarkar.

The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as the accused filed the bail pleas to the court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police arrested a total of 17 accused in the case on 9 July. Of the 17, six including Syed Abed Ali later gave confessional statements in the case.

CID Sub-Inspector Nippan Chandra Das on 8 July filed the case against 31 named and 80-90 unnamed accused with the capital's Paltan Police Station.

Court

Public Service Commission (PSC) / CMM court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

7h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

22m | Videos
20 injured as police crack down on protesting Comilla University students

20 injured as police crack down on protesting Comilla University students

1h | Videos
The trophy that changed the fate of Argentina and Messi

The trophy that changed the fate of Argentina and Messi

1h | Videos
JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway defying police obstruction

JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway defying police obstruction

2h | Videos