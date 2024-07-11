Court scraps bail plea of four in PSC question leak case  

A Dhaka court today (11 July) rejected the bail petitions of four accused including Syed Abed Ali, former driver of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in a case lodged over the leaking of question papers of different PSC exams.

The other three accused, whose bail pleas were rejected, are Khalilur Rahman, Abu Solaiman Md Sohel and Liton Sarkar.

The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as the accused filed the bail pleas to the court.

Police arrested a total of 17 accused in the case on 9 July. Of the 17, six including Syed Abed Ali later gave confessional statements in the case.

CID Sub-Inspector Nippan Chandra Das on 8 July filed the case against 31 named and 80-90 unnamed accused with the capital's Paltan Police Station.