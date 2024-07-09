Court is the right place to resolve crisis over quota: Anisul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 06:11 pm

Related News

Court is the right place to resolve crisis over quota: Anisul

“This is a matter of the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement," he said.

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 06:11 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

Court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government jobs as street movements cannot give any solution to this, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (9 July).

"This is a matter of the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement. It could result in contempt of court. That is why, court is the appropriate place to resolve the crisis over quota," he said while talking to reporters at the ministry this noon, reads a press release.

"If they [quota protesters] want to become a party in the case and raise their points in court, I hope and I think the Appellate Division would hear arguments of all the parties and do justice," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Replying to a query on the government's stand on quota movement, Anisul Huq said the prime minister has clearly said the issue is now at the apex court and it would take its decision after hearing all the parties in this regard.

Top News

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq / Anti-quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

9h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

25m | Videos
Mbappe and Yamal face off in Euro 2024 semi-final

Mbappe and Yamal face off in Euro 2024 semi-final

2h | Videos
Russia's Missile Strike on Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

Russia's Missile Strike on Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

5h | Videos