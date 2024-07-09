Court is the right place to resolve crisis over quota: Anisul

Court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government jobs as street movements cannot give any solution to this, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (9 July).

"This is a matter of the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement. It could result in contempt of court. That is why, court is the appropriate place to resolve the crisis over quota," he said while talking to reporters at the ministry this noon, reads a press release.

"If they [quota protesters] want to become a party in the case and raise their points in court, I hope and I think the Appellate Division would hear arguments of all the parties and do justice," he added.

Replying to a query on the government's stand on quota movement, Anisul Huq said the prime minister has clearly said the issue is now at the apex court and it would take its decision after hearing all the parties in this regard.