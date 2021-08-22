Court rejects bail plea of 18 accused over UNO’s residence attack

A Barishal court has rejected the bail plea of 18 accused in a case filed in connection with Barishal UNO's residence attack.

Barisal Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court Judge Masum Billah passed the order on Sunday, confirmed Md Khokon, court official to the Business Standard.

Twenty-two people were arrested in two cases filed in connection with the cases filed over the attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO.

Police and Upazila administration filed the cases naming 122 BCL, Jubo League activists and Barishal City Corporation workers.

In addition, about 500 unnamed people were also accused in the cases.

Meanwhile, Barishal city corporation panel mayor Rafiqul Islam Khokon on Sunday filed two separate general diaries against Barishal Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman alleging assault on BCB workers and others.

Earlier, the clash took place between the supporters of the AL, BCL, and members of Ansar when they tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal Wednesday night.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

According to witnesses, city corporation employees went to the residence of UNO Munibur Rahman to lower a banner hung to mark National Mourning Day.

At one stage, the UNO came out and enquired about the matter, leading to a verbal altercation between him and Swapan Kumar Das, a city corporation staff.

During this time, some 25-30 people entered the complex, and a scuffle broke out between Ansar and the mob, triggering a clash. At one stage, the Ansar members opened fire on them.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged batons to disperse the mob.

Some 25 people were injured in the clashes with the police and Ansar.