Court rejects bail plea of 18 accused over UNO’s residence attack

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 02:03 pm

Court rejects bail plea of 18 accused over UNO’s residence attack

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 02:03 pm
Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.
Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.

A Barishal court has rejected the bail plea of 18 accused in a case filed in connection with Barishal UNO's residence attack.

Barisal Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court Judge Masum Billah passed the order on Sunday, confirmed Md Khokon, court official to the Business Standard.

Twenty-two people were arrested in two cases filed in connection with the cases filed over the attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO.

Police and Upazila administration filed the cases naming 122 BCL, Jubo League activists and Barishal City Corporation workers.

In addition, about 500 unnamed people were also accused in the cases.

Meanwhile, Barishal city corporation panel mayor Rafiqul Islam Khokon on Sunday filed two separate general diaries against Barishal Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman alleging assault on BCB workers and others.

Earlier, the clash took place between the supporters of the AL, BCL, and members of Ansar when they tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal Wednesday night.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

According to witnesses, city corporation employees went to the residence of UNO Munibur Rahman to lower a banner hung to mark National Mourning Day.

At one stage, the UNO came out and enquired about the matter, leading to a verbal altercation between him and Swapan Kumar Das, a city corporation staff.

During this time, some 25-30 people entered the complex, and a scuffle broke out between Ansar and the mob, triggering a clash. At one stage, the Ansar members opened fire on them.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged batons to disperse the mob.

Some 25 people were injured in the clashes with the police and Ansar.

 

 

Top News / Crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding