Court orders travel ban on accused in proposed Chandpur University scam Selim

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:25 pm

The ban comes after a recent investigation unearthed that the chairman of Chandpur's Laxmipur union, also the Awami League president of the union unit, embezzled Tk359 crore from the government during the land acquisition for the Chandpur Science and Technology University

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued order restricting foreign travel of the Chairman of Lakshmipur Model Union of Chandpur Sadar Upazila and Proprietor of Shapla Media Production House Selim Khan.  

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes on Monday issued the order barring Selim from foreign travel for 60 days in response to an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC on Tuesday sent a letter to the special police super (immigration) requesting them to take measures to materialise the court order.

Earlier, the ACC Investigation Officer Ataur Rahman appealed seeking restriction of Selim Khan's traveling abroad.

Upon receiving proof of illegally amassed wealth, the ACC had served notice asking account of the wealth of Selim Khan and his wife Shahanara Begum on 20 September in 2020.

An ACC enforcement team led by the Assistant Director Rafee Md Nazmus Sadat conducted a drive against Selim to verify the allegations of illegally earned wealth on 6 April. 

On 21 April, the ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said that the ACC enforcement team conducted drive in Chandpur based on the complaints. 

Selim had planned to swindle Tk300-Tk400 crore by showing the land value of the proposed Chandpur Science and Technology University for acquisition showing it 20 times higher than the actual mouza rate. He also produced 139 high value forged deeds to misappropriate the money. But his attempt was foiled after the issue got leaked.   

There is also allegation against Selim of illegally extracting sand from the Meghna-Padma rivers.  

