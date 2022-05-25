Court orders publishing gazette asking PK Halder, others to appear in graft case

Court orders publishing gazette asking PK Halder, others to appear in graft case

A court here today ordered the authorities concerned to publish a gazette asking 10 people, including former managing director of the then NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, to appear before it in a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth and laundering the money abroad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order, fixing July 7 for submitting report on executing today's order.

The nine other accused are- Lilaboti Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistri, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajib Shom, Subrata Das, Anang Mohan Roy and Swapan Kumar Mistri.

The court on March 27, 2022, issued arrest warrant against the 10 and fixed today to submit report in this regard. As the report on executing that order was not filed today, the court came up with the new order.

Four accused - Abantika Boral, Shonkho Bepari, Sukumar Mridha, and Anindita Mridh - are in jail after getting arrested in this case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on January 8, 2020, filed the case against PK Halder for amassing illegal wealth of around Taka 275 crore and laundering the money abroad.

