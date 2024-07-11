Court orders to freeze 116 bank accounts, seizure of properties of ex-NBR official Matiur, family

Bangladesh

BSS
11 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 07:35 pm

File Photo of Matiur Rahman
File Photo of Matiur Rahman

A Dhaka court has issued an order to freeze 116 bank accounts and 23 beneficiary owner (BO) accounts, along with seizing various movable and immovable properties belonging to former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman and his family members.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Jaglul Hossain passed the order today (11 July), allowing a plea of the Investigation Officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Anwar Hossain.

The properties, that have been ordered to be seized, includes 26.61 shotangsho land in Savar, 104 shotangsho land in Bhaluka, 958 shotangsho land in the name of Global Shoes in Bhaluka, 875.95 shotangsho land in Gazipur, 38 shotangsho land in the name of Matiur's wife Laila, 126 shotangsho land in the name of son Arnab, 72 shotangsho land in the name of daughter Ipshita in Shibpur, Narshingdi, 166 shotangsho land in the name of Laila in Singra, Natore.

Apart from these, Matiur family's four flats in Sheltech Bithika Apartment Complex in Mirpur have also been ordered to be sized.

The IO in his plea said, Matiur has allegedly amassed illegal wealth of hundreds of crores of taka and laundered the money abroad through hundi, under-invoicing and over-invoicing.

"During the probe, we learned that the accused and his family members are trying to hand over properties, and if they manage to do so, all the attempts to seize the illegal wealth and properties will go in vain," the IO said.

On 2 July, the anti-graft body issued separate notices to Matiur and his two wives and children for submitting their wealth statements. 

Earlier on 24 June, Dhaka Senior Special Judge Mohammad Jaglul Hossain issued an order banning Matiur, his wife Narsingdi Raipura Upazila Chairman Laila Kaniz, and son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnab from travelling abroad until further notice.

Matiur Rahman / NBR / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

Comments

