Court orders appointment of magistrate for accessing Benazir’s flats

A Dhaka court has ordered the appointment of a first-class magistrate to facilitate the official receiver's entry into four flats owned by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife Jissan Mirza, and their three daughters in the capital's Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order today (30 June), allowing a plea from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On 6 June, the court ordered the appointment of receivers to manage and oversee the immovable assets of Benazir Ahmed and his family, which were seized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The receiver's main duty would be maintaining the confiscated properties, and informing the court at regular intervals about the income and expense of the properties.

ACC director Md Manjur Morshed was appointed as an official receiver to maintain the four flats on Gulshan RANCON Icon Tower. He recently went to inspect the apartments and found those locked. The ACC after that filed a plea to appoint a magistrate to unlock the apartments for its official to enter, make an inventory of the furniture and other materials inside, and fix a rent after measurement.

ACC Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the plea before the court today.