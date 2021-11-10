Court forbids calling Court Hill ‘Porir Pahar’

Chittagong Third Assistant Judge Court has imposed a temporary ban on calling the hill commonly known as Kachari Pahar or Court Hill as "Porir Pahar" (Fairy Hill) in the port city of Chattogram.

AHM Zia Uddin, the plaintiff in the case and general secretary of the Chittagong Bar Association, told The Business Standard (TBS) about the matter.

Enamul Haque, president of the Chittagong Bar Association and lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case, told TBS, "As the British government took this hill to make a court building, the British red building is known as Court Hill. But the present deputy commissioner wants to change the name to 'Porir Pahar'. We asked the court to ban the use of that name. Today, the court issued a temporary ban on the use of the name."

The district administration said, "The name of this important hill is mentioned as 'Porir Pahar' in all the documents of the acquisition during the British period. There are various facts and figures in different books of history about this. The government has also taken steps to restore the hill to its former situation."

On the other hand, according to the District Bar Association, the court building area has been known as 'Court Hill' since the British colonial period.

AHM Zia Uddin, general secretary of the Chittagong District Bar Association, filed the case on behalf of the Chittagong District Bar Association in the court of First Senior Assistant Judge Israt Jahan on Sunday.

The defendants of the case are Chittagong Divisional Commissioner, Chittagong Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and Assistant Commissioner (Land).

Over the past couple of months, the Bar Association has been taking a stand against the district administration on the construction of two new buildings.