Court doors always open for quota protesters: Chief justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 01:53 pm

Related News

Court doors always open for quota protesters: Chief justice

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 01:53 pm
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. File Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. File Photo: Collected

The court's doors are always open for quota protesters, said Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan while addressing senior lawyers.

"Advise those who are protesting over the quota system to speak up. Why do they only address the executive branch? Any decision by the executive branch can be challenged in court," he added during a hearing on a leave to appeal in a corruption case today (11 July). 

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists, "The chief justice emphasised that those who are protesting against the quota should come to the court and present their case. The court doors are open to everyone. They should bring their complaints here." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, on July 10, the Chief Justice had also asked the protesting students to return to their classes.

On that day (Wednesday), the Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan-led five-member appellate bench of the Supreme Court issued a status quo for four weeks regarding the High Court's verdict that declared the circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota illegal. 

The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for 7 August.

The High Court on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs. 

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

 

Top News

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan / Chief Justice / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

2h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

28m | Videos
The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

1h | Videos
Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

2h | Videos
Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

5h | Videos