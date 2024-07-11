Court doors always open for quota protesters: Chief justice

The court's doors are always open for quota protesters, said Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan while addressing senior lawyers.

"Advise those who are protesting over the quota system to speak up. Why do they only address the executive branch? Any decision by the executive branch can be challenged in court," he added during a hearing on a leave to appeal in a corruption case today (11 July).

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists, "The chief justice emphasised that those who are protesting against the quota should come to the court and present their case. The court doors are open to everyone. They should bring their complaints here."

Earlier, on July 10, the Chief Justice had also asked the protesting students to return to their classes.

On that day (Wednesday), the Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan-led five-member appellate bench of the Supreme Court issued a status quo for four weeks regarding the High Court's verdict that declared the circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota illegal.

The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for 7 August.

The High Court on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.