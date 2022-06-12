Court directs to send Destiny director Farah Diba to jail

A Dhaka court has directed to send Farah Diba, one of the accused directors of Destiny Multipurpose Co-Operative Society Ltd and wife of sentenced Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, to jail in a money laundering case.



Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Sheikh Najmul Alam passed the order on Sunday after the accused appealed for bail after her surrender.



Lawyer Shahinul Islam Oni moved for the accused while prosecutor Mir Ahmmed Ali Salam objected to the bail plea on behalf of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



On 12 May, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen Harun (retd), to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk 2,300 crore.



Rafiqul Amin has been awarded 12 years imprisonment and Farah Diba was awarded eight-years imprisonment in this case.



On 31 July 2012, two separate cases were filed with the Kalabagan police station against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny on the allegation of embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering it.



According to the case complaint, Destiny group collected Tk 1,901 crore from the investors and embezzled Tk 1,861.45 crore of it. As a result, Its eight lakh investors faced loss.