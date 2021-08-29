Court brings forward Pori Moni’s bail hearing to August 31

Bangladesh

UNB
29 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 09:42 pm

File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook

A Dhaka court on Sunday brought forward to August 31 the date to hear a plea seeking bail for film actress Pori Moni held in jail in a narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes announced the new date following an order of the High Court, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

On august 22, Pori Moni's lawyer submitted the bail petition and the court set September 13 to hold a hearing, he said.

Later, her lawyer Mozibur Rahman went to the High Court challenging the lower court's decision. He also sought interim bail for the actress in the petition.

On August 21, Pori Moni was presented before the court and sent to jail after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her before the court on completion of a one-day remand. No bail petition was submitted on her behalf that day.

The latest bail plea was filed a day after she expressed her anguish at her lawyers for not filing the bail petition.

Pori Moni has been remanded three times for interrogation by police since Rab arrested her on August 4 from her Banani residence.

Later a case was filed against the popular Dhallywood actress after law enforcers claimed to have found illegal alcohol and drugs in her house.

Pori Moni made headlines in June after she went on Facebook live accusing businessman Nasir U Mahmood and others of trying to rape and kill her at Boat Club on the city's outskirts

Pori Moni

