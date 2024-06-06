Court approves appointment of supervisors for Benazir's confiscated property

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:00 pm

Related News

Court approves appointment of supervisors for Benazir's confiscated property

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) permission to appoint a supervisor to manage the confiscated properties of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain gave this order today (6 June) in response to the ACC's application, confirmed ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

According to the court order, Benazir's Savar property will be looked after by the UNO there, and Gopalganj's fish farm will be looked after by the district fisheries officer. The former IGP's Madaripur and Cox's Bazar properties will be looked after by the respective district commissioners. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apart from this, four flats in the capital's Gulshan will be taken care of by the district administration of Dhaka.

Following a petition filed by the ACC on 19 May, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of all properties listed in 119 deeds and other documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

Previously, in response to another petition on 23 May, the same Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 345 bighas of property listed in 83 documents under Benazir and his family members' names. The ACC stated in the court application that these lands are situated in Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar areas.

The court also ordered the seizure of 276 bighas of land registered under Benazir Ahmed and his wife Zeeshan Mirza's names in Satpara Dumuria Mauza of Madaripur Rajoir upazila.

Furthermore, four companies under his family members' names, as well as partial shares in 15 companies, have been instructed for seizure.

In total, approximately 621 bighas of land owned by Benazir and his family members have been ordered for confiscation. Most of these lands, about 521 bighas, are owned by Benazir's wife Zeeshan Mirza.

According to the ACC's court filings, the acquisition of 621 bighas of land, establishment of companies, and purchase of shares in 15 companies occurred between May 2020 and August 2022.

Benazir Ahmed served as the Inspector General of Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before this, he held positions as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and director general of the Rapid Action Battalion.

Benazir was among those sanctioned by the US in December 2021 for alleged human rights violations while he was serving as the IGP.

Following the publication of the news report concerning Benazir's assets, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, an independent member of parliament for Habiganj 4 constituency, urged the ACC to investigate the matter.
 

Top News

Benazir Ahmed / IGP Benazir Ahmed / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

11m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

31m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

51m | Videos
Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

9h | Videos