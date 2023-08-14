Couple's bodies recovered in Naogaon

UNB
14 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 12:33 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The bodies of a couple were recovered from a eucalyptus garden at Tulsirampur village in Manda upazila of Naogaon Monday morning.

The deceased were Arif Hossain, 22, son of Abdul Karim and Jhony Akter, 17, daughter of Hafizul Islam of Tulsirampur village.

Arif was a student of degree pass course and Jhony was a student of higher secondary level.

Locals said a love affair developed between the youth and the girl one year back and they wanted to get married with consent from the families who did not agree.

On Sunday night, they both came out of their houses to attend a wedding ceremony but didn't return home at night, they said.

Later in the morning, the bodies were found lying in the eucalyptus garden, around half a kilometre off their houses.

Kazi Mozammel Hoque, officer-in-charge of Manda police station, said they recovered the bodies and sent those to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Some tablets and bottles of cold drinks were recovered beside their bodies, he said.

Primarily it is suspected that the couple ended their lives by suicide over the love affair, the OC said adding that the reason behind the deaths will be known after investigation.

